Implementing Xi Jinping’s Vision and Strengthening Reforms: Highlights from the Provincial Party Committee Meeting

Provincial Party Committee Conveys and Implements Xi Jinping’s Important Speeches and Instructions

In a recent meeting held by the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee, the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s recent important speeches and important congratulatory letters were conveyed and studied. The meeting also discussed the implementation of various measures, including the national cadre education and training, legislative plans, supervision work, and key reform tasks. Provincial Party Committee Secretary Wang Menghui presided over the meeting.

The meeting emphasized the importance of implementing General Secretary Xi Jinping’s congratulatory letter to the All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce on the 70th anniversary of its founding. The committee underscored the need to implement decisions and arrangements from the Party Central Committee and the State Council to develop and strengthen the private economy. They also emphasized the promotion of the healthy development of the non-public economy and the growth of non-public economy personnel. The meeting highlighted the importance of optimizing the business environment, improving mechanisms to support private enterprises, and creating a favorable environment for the private economy to thrive.

The meeting also focused on the important speech made by General Secretary Xi Jinping during the collective talk with members of the new leadership team of the All-China Federation of Trade Unions. It highlighted the need to implement the speech in accordance with Hubei’s circumstances and to improve the work of the trade unions. The meeting stressed the importance of integrating the party’s leadership into all aspects of trade union work, uniting and guiding employees to listen to and follow the party, promoting the spirit of model workers and labor, and deepening the reform of industrial worker teams. It also emphasized the need to strengthen trade union reform and grassroots construction to enhance the ability to serve employees.

The meeting further emphasized the implementation of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s expositions on cadre education and training, focusing on the deployment of the National Cadre Education and Training Work Conference. Cadre education and training in the province should prioritize the study and implementation of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era. The meeting stressed the importance of firmly supporting the party’s leadership and achieving the party’s goals. It also underscored the need to enhance the cadres’ ability to promote high-quality development, serve the masses, and prevent and resolve risks. The meeting called for optimizing training methods and utilizing the province’s resources to improve the quality of cadre education and training.

The meeting also addressed the implementation of Xi Jinping’s thoughts on the rule of law and local legislation. It called for the careful formulation of legislative plans that align with economic and social development, and highlighted the need to improve the quality and effectiveness of laws and regulations. The meeting emphasized the creation of a team of high-quality professional legislative talents using Hubei’s advantages in science, education, and talents.

Furthermore, the meeting emphasized the coordination of various types of supervision under political supervision. It called for the improvement of the supervision system with unified leadership, comprehensive coverage, authority, and efficiency. The meeting emphasized the importance of strengthening the coordination of supervision at all levels and enhancing the effectiveness of supervision to promote high-quality development and high-efficiency governance.

The meeting also highlighted the need to comprehensively deepen reforms and accelerate transformation and development. It underscored the importance of institutional innovation, the development of a modern industrial system, and the promotion of grassroots governance and modern governance capabilities. The meeting called for integrating reform with practical problem-solving in order to enhance its effectiveness.

The meeting concluded by addressing other matters of importance.

(Source: Hubei Daily reporter Zhang Jin)

[Editor: Fu Ying]

Share this: Facebook

X

