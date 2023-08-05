Implementing Xi Jinping’s Vision for High-Quality Development in Shandong’s Provincial Capital

New Directions for Development Discussed in Municipal Government Meeting

August 4, [City Name] – The party group of the municipal government held an enlarged meeting this morning to discuss and implement the important instructions and spirit of the speeches made by General Secretary Xi Jinping during his inspection in Sichuan. The meeting was presided over by Yu Haitian, deputy secretary of the municipal party committee, mayor, and party secretary of the municipal government.

During the meeting, it was acknowledged that General Secretary Xi Jinping’s speeches and instructions were highly political, pertinent, and instructive. The meeting emphasized the need to adhere to the instructions and requirements of General Secretary Xi Jinping for Shandong and Jinan, particularly focusing on the primary task of achieving high-quality development.

The meeting highlighted the importance of implementing the new development concept accurately, comprehensively, and completely. The aim is to firmly establish a strong provincial capital by promoting economic operation, elevating tasks to a new level, and striving to build a society characterized by strength, newness, prosperity, beauty, and high standards.

Furthermore, in line with Xi Jinping’s socialist ideology with Chinese characteristics, the meeting emphasized the importance of learning and implementing the general requirements and goals of theme education. The objective is to cultivate the soul, increase wisdom, promote righteousness, and transform learning into practical results to foster high-quality development.

Regarding the construction of a modern industrial system, the meeting stressed the need to consolidate the industrial foundation supporting the high-quality development of the provincial capital. This includes implementing the innovation-driven development strategy and improving technological innovation levels to create a regional innovation hub.

In terms of rural revitalization, the meeting underscored its prominence in the construction of a strong provincial capital. Practical measures will be taken to comprehensively promote rural revitalization, with the goal of establishing Qilu as a model provincial capital benchmark.

The meeting also highlighted the importance of flood prevention and relief work. With a strong sense of responsibility, the municipal government will enhance urban disaster prevention and mitigation measures to ensure the safety of the people’s lives and properties.

In addition to the discussions, the meeting conveyed and learned the important instructions of General Secretary Xi Jinping during his inspection of the Air Force of the Western Theater Command and the spirit of other recent speeches and congratulatory letters. The “Regulations on the Work of the Communist Party of China at the Grassroots Organization of Ordinary Colleges and Universities” were also studied.

The meeting was attended by members of the party group of the municipal government. Additionally, the non-party deputy mayor was present at the meeting.

The municipal government’s commitment to implementing the instructions and spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping reflects its dedication to achieving high-quality development and forging a path towards a stronger provincial capital.

