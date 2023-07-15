Implementing Xi Jinping’s Vision: Party Group of Municipal Government Holds Enlarged Meeting

Municipal Government Party Holds Enlarged Meeting to Implement Xi Jinping’s Important Speech

On the afternoon of July 14, the party group of the municipal government held an enlarged meeting to study and implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech at the second meeting of the Central Committee for Comprehensively Deepening Reform. The meeting was chaired by Yu Haitian, deputy secretary of the municipal party committee, mayor, and party secretary of the municipal government.

During the meeting, it was emphasized that General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speeches and important instructions provide fundamental guidelines for the current and future work. It was stressed that all departments at all levels must thoroughly study and practice the Party’s innovation theory and Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era. This includes understanding the spiritual essence and rich connotation of the Party’s innovation theory, promoting action, and implementing the mass line.

Furthermore, the meeting highlighted the need to deepen the theme education of learning and implementing Xi Jinping’s socialist ideology with Chinese characteristics. With stricter requirements and more practical measures, the aim is to transform the achievements of theme education into tangible results in creating a new situation, achieving new development, and building a strong provincial capital.

The meeting also emphasized the importance of deepening comprehensive reforms and continuing agricultural and rural reforms. Additionally, there is a push to actively promote the transformation from dual control of energy consumption to dual control of carbon emissions in order to stimulate the development vitality of the provincial capital. The construction of a modern industrial system will also be accelerated, focusing on strengthening the city through industry and promoting high-level technological self-reliance and self-improvement.

In terms of disaster management, the meeting stressed the need to do a good job in flood prevention and disaster relief work. This includes establishing a bottom-line thinking, improving the command system, conducting thorough investigations and rectification of hidden dangers, and strengthening risk monitoring and early warning systems.

The meeting also addressed the importance of deepening the comprehensive and strict governance of the party. This involves consolidating the political responsibility of managing and governing the party, deepening integrity and discipline, and continuously strengthening the construction of the cadre team.

In addition to implementing the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speeches, the meeting also conveyed and studied his important speeches at the meeting of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee on June 30. The meeting also discussed the “Regulations on Promoting Leading Cadres to be able to go up and down” and reviewed the typical cases of the theme education of the party group of the municipal government.

The meeting was attended by members of the party group of the municipal government, including the non-party deputy mayor.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

