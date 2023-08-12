Implicated in Chalchuapa Case to face new trial – Daily The Page

The Attorney General of the Republic (FGR), managed to get 9 people linked to the Chalchuapa Case, and who would be accomplices of former police officer Hugo Osorio, to face a new trial, as a result of the appeal to annul the acquittal that favored the defendants on past May 8.

The Specialized Chamber for a Life Free of Violence for Women (LEIV) of San Salvador annulled the previous acquittal and ordered the opening of a new trial against the defendants.

In the judgment of May 8, 2023, the Specialized Court of Santa Ana acquitted the nine people on the grounds that “there was no evidence to prove the participation of these people in the crimes of aggravated femicide and aggravated homicide to the detriment of thirteen victims.” , that the Prosecutor’s Office accused them ».

The defendants are Henry Aníbal Olivares Perdomo, Nelson Roberto Olivares Perdomo, Juan Francisco Zarceño, Juan Alberto Gochez, José Ernesto Sigüenza, Lorena Patricia Miranda, Ernesto Enrique Ramírez, Cindy Gabriela Mendoza and Elizabeth Ramos.

“All are prosecuted for seven aggravated femicides, five aggravated homicides and complicity in the crime of aggravated homicide, with a total of 13 victims, who were found in the house where Hugo Osorio lived,” published the Prosecutor’s Office on their social networks.

Hugo Osorio is serving a 70-year prison sentence for the murder of two women at his home in Chalchuapa. According to investigations, bones were found in the house that could belong to about 30 people including women, girls, boys and other victims.