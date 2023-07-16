“Important and strategic projects, in line with the needs of the District, which reward the teamwork of the 10 municipalities” — Emilia-Romagna News

Bologna – Digital and ecological transition, reduction of social and economic inequalitiese turismo as a new growth asset.

These are some of the objectives envisaged by theUrban Transformative Agenda for Sustainable Development (Atuss) del New district of Imolesesigned and presented today in the Municipality of Imola: 12 projects who have received the green light from the Regional Council. They will be able to count out of 6,470,000 euros of ERDF and ESF+ contributions, for a total investment of 9.4 million euros.

We range, just to mention a few interventions, from the creation of new cycle-pedestrian connections and cycle paths to the creation of urban and cultural laboratories; from the redevelopment and enhancement of urban areas and public buildings – including a school, a municipal swimming pool and a park – to projects for the assistance of pupils with disabilities.

The projects concern i Municipalities of Imola, Mordano, Castel San Pietro Terme, Medicina, Castel Guelfo, Dozza and the WITH.AMI – Inter-municipal multiservice company consortium. At the presentation, together with the president of the Region Stefano Bonaccinithe president of the Nuovo Circondario Imolese and mayor of Imola, Marco Panieri, the general manager of the Nuovo Circondario Imolese, Sergio Maccagnaniand the creator of the Atuss NCI logo, Elisa Lanconelli.

That of the Nuovo Circondario Imolese is one of the 14 ATUSS of Emilia-Romagnathe territorial planning tool identified by the Region to achieve the objectives of the Pact for Work and Climate e of the Agenda 2030 Regional Strategy for Sustainable Developmentin close collaboration with the territories: i 9 Capital Municipalities, Cesena (with Mercato Saraceno, Montiano and Sarsina), the New district of Imolese not Unions of Bassa Romagna, Romagna Fantina and Terre d’Argine.

Overall, resources for 114.5 million euros are available from the regional programming of the European funds ERDF (European Regional Development Fund) and ESF+ (European Social Fund Plus) 2021-2027 which, considering local co-financing, will mobilize investments for over 164 million .

“Region and local authorities together for a sustainable and inclusive development of our territories, today is the turn of the New District of Imolese – comments the president Bonaccini-. And in the journey that crosses the Region to present the Urban Transformative Agendas for Sustainable Development, this is a particularly important stage. Because it is the first time that we have involved the Unions in territorial planning policies of this nature and because the Imola district has suffered serious damage following the May flood. We are therefore particularly satisfied to be able to guarantee these Municipalities resources to invest in a sustainable development strategy. A strategy, that of the Atuss, which in the case of Imola aims to increase the role of the city as a place of attraction for major events, thanks also to the racetrack, and at the same time develop slow tourism in the area, investing in sustainable mobility and redevelopment, also energy of public spaces. We want to make the Unions grow – concludes the president – so that they are increasingly protagonists of change, giving new answers to the needs of the communities”.

“A more sustainable, digital and cohesive territory: this is the goal of the ATUSS funds. Thanks to the Emilia-Romagna Region and the European funds which include these loans, 6.4 million euros are coming, to which are added 3 million in co-financing from the territory – underlines the mayor Baskets -. This extraordinary measure strongly desired by the Region enhances, among others, three hinged areas between Emilia and Romagna, also through the creation of a system with Con.Ami. These are important and strategic projects, which concern tourist accommodation and attraction, the energy efficiency of some important buildings, the improvement of services and the social accompaniment of disabilities. These are very thoughtful interventions – adds Panieri – and in line with the needs of the District, an overall territorial system that wants to renew and relaunch itself, rewarding the teamwork of the 10 municipalities. Each of the 12 projects is located in a specific place and/or municipality, but concerns the entire district and represents an opportunity for everyone. I want to thank the president of the Region Stefano Bonaccini, the director of the NCI Sergio Maccagnani, all those who collaborated in the definition of the path and Elisa Lanconelli, who effectively summarizes the set of projects in the illustration: a new way of describing teamwork, the future prospects and the actions that will be taken”.

The regional ATUSS

In Emilia-Romagna there are 14 ATUSSs: Piacenza, Parma, Reggio Emilia, Modena, Bologna, Ferrara, Forlì, Ravenna, Rimini, Cesena (with Mercato Saraceno, Montiano and Sarsina), Nuovo Circondario Imolese, Terre d’Argine Union, Bassa Romagna Union, Romagna Faentina Union.

The ATUSS involve the city eh urban and intermediate territorial systems, including the Municipal Unions with population greater than 50 thousand inhabitants and in possession of certain requisites and allow the resources of the European structural funds to be programmed in an integrated way, Fesr (European Regional Development Fund) e Fse+ (European Social Fund Plus). In their strategies, Municipalities and Unions have presented 109 proposals: 14 concern digital communities, 25 green infrastructure and renewable energy, 52 urban regeneration, cycling routes, culture, 18 social inclusion and youth orientation.

The regional programming supports the ATUSS Integrated Territorial Strategies for Mountain and Inland Areas (STAMI), which involve the most fragile and peripheral areas and territories of Emilia-Romagna, such as theApennines and the Lower Ferrarese, to counter territorial differences, guaranteeing opportunities and proximity services everywhere, enhancing the identity and potential of individual territories and individual places for fully sustainable development. STAMI, currently being defined, can count on 73.4 million euros coming from the ERDF, ESF + funds, as well as from national funds.

