Important commercial movement in microcentro esteño was registered last week

Despite the persistent drizzle, Brazilians flocked to the departmental capital, taking advantage of the holidays in both countries.

Taking advantage of Valentine’s Day, which is celebrated on June 12 in Brazil, buyers from that country flocked to Ciudad del Este, looking for all kinds of gift options. That day, according to the merchants, they were able to make a good sale of clothing and footwear, as well as perfumes and electronics. Subsequently, due to the rainfall, the movement was reduced, but last Saturday, a massive presence of tourists and compatriots was once again noted.

On Monday, with the holiday in our country for the Peace of Chaco, and the commemoration of Valentine’s Day in Brazil, a week began with interesting movement. It was noted that the Brazilians crossed in significant numbers, in search of their gifts, for which decorative items, stuffed animals, and clothing were in great demand. Likewise, perfumes and all kinds of beauty products also had a good start. And as always, good sales of electronics such as smart watches and phones were reported.

As of Tuesday, mainly as a consequence of the rainfall and low temperatures, the passage through the Friendship Bridge was considerably reduced.

But, last Saturday, when the weather conditions improved, with the cessation of drizzle and a slight rise in temperature, the commercial movement had a significant rebound. That day, from early morning the passage of Brazilians to Paraguay was intense, filling the shops, tables and businesses in general.

The compatriots also joined, in search of accessories for the cold, such as gloves, caps and scarves, and clothing such as overalls, pants and coats.