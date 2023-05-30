Important information from the President of the CENI for the OPS – TOGOTOPNEWS- Reliable and constructive information in one click

In a note made public on May 29, 2023, the President of the CENI, Dago Yabre, provides important information for the Data Entry Operators (OPS) selected for Zone 3. Read the press release:

COMMUNIQUE OF THE CENI

The President of the Independent National Electoral Commission (CENI) informs the Data Entry Operators (OPS) assigned to the various CELIs in zone 3 for the operations of the electoral census, that they must imperatively present themselves in their respective CELI on Sunday, June 4, 2023 at 7 a.m. for the initialization of biometric kits and their deployment in the Census and Voting Centers (CRV).

Those absent will be considered as having resigned.