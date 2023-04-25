Important international changes favor gold

Anyone who takes a look at the distribution of global economic power today has reason to rub their eyes in astonishment. Because for the first time the gross domestic product of the leading emerging countries is higher than that of the leading industrial nations.

The G7 states can be addressed as the latter. They include only Japan in Asia, Canada and the USA in North America and France, Italy, Great Britain and Germany in Europe. The leading emerging countries are the so-called BRICS countries, i.e. Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

For decades, the G7 countries dominated the economic statistics, but in the meantime the gross domestic product of the BRICS countries is higher than that of the leading industrial nation. This has different consequences. One of the most important consequences affects the currencies, because their exchange rates always reflect the economic power of the respective countries in addition to the current interest rates.

At this point, the USA in particular is threatened with medium to long-term hardship, because its currency has not only been the leading world trading currency since the end of the Second World War. In the past, all raw material settlements were also processed solely in US dollars.

The replacement of the US dollar is progressing. Gold could fill the gap

More and more countries are breaking with this tradition. They choose to trade in their local currencies. The war in Ukraine and the sanctions against Russia that followed have accelerated the development again, because the sanctions forced Russia not only to find alternative sales markets for its raw materials, but also to implement new models for billing the transactions made.

In trade between two countries, people may be willing to settle transactions in one of the two national currencies. This will happen all the more easily the more often Russia and China are one of these trading partners. But it is unlikely that all countries will follow suit.

At this point, gold should sooner or later come into view, because on the one hand it is a generally recognized currency that is traded regularly and in high volumes on the financial markets. On the other hand, no country in the world can claim to be able to determine gold and its price all by itself.

This is a key difference from the US dollar, whose supremacy will gradually crumble if current trends continue.