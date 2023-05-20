Home » Important progress presents work financed by the Government of Alto Paraná, the Santa Rita Sports Center
News

Important progress presents work financed by the Government of Alto Paraná, the Santa Rita Sports Center

by admin
Important progress presents work financed by the Government of Alto Paraná, the Santa Rita Sports Center
The construction project of the sports complex was an initiative of the governor of Alto Paraná, Roberto González Vaesken.

The work of the Municipal Sports Center is being erected on the premises of the Santa Rita Athletic Social and Sports Club, whose founding members donated the space. The municipal sports, social and cultural complex is called “Doctor Ramón Benítez”, it will have a capacity for 2,500 people. The financing of the works is in charge of the Government of Alto Paraná and there is talk of an investment of G. 5,489,906,105.

The works began in October 2022 and it is projected to have modern facilities. According to the technical specifications, the construction has 2,772 m2 and 1,604 m2 for parking.

The space will have amenities such as toilets with showers for men and women, changing rooms, boxes for events, canteens, income sector for people with disabilities, emergency exits and a track for practicing various sports.

It will not only be for sport, but also for cultural events. The project was initiated by Governor Roberto González Vaesken, who through a call for tenders awarded the work to the company JAM Construcciones, represented by Alicia Edith Medina Rodas.

See also  Valle d'Aosta, climber falls and dies in Val Ferret under the eyes of her friend

You may also like

Blockchain Technology Platform Bakkt Targets Europe Following MiCA...

Build a new platform to open up new...

Social and development fragility turns the city of...

From the pause… to the ceasefire

Lula-Modi meeting, focus on partnership, economy and Ukraine

In a match titled blood, Wydad reaches the...

Uribe opened the doors of the Party to...

Interoperability between the protocol systems of the PAs:...

The content of a Friday sermon on the...

Perspective. Gold rush ’emerges’ again in California

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy