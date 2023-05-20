Important progress presents work financed by the Government of Alto Paraná, the Santa Rita Sports Center

The work of the Municipal Sports Center is being erected on the premises of the Santa Rita Athletic Social and Sports Club, whose founding members donated the space. The municipal sports, social and cultural complex is called “Doctor Ramón Benítez”, it will have a capacity for 2,500 people. The financing of the works is in charge of the Government of Alto Paraná and there is talk of an investment of G. 5,489,906,105.

The works began in October 2022 and it is projected to have modern facilities. According to the technical specifications, the construction has 2,772 m2 and 1,604 m2 for parking.

The space will have amenities such as toilets with showers for men and women, changing rooms, boxes for events, canteens, income sector for people with disabilities, emergency exits and a track for practicing various sports.

It will not only be for sport, but also for cultural events. The project was initiated by Governor Roberto González Vaesken, who through a call for tenders awarded the work to the company JAM Construcciones, represented by Alicia Edith Medina Rodas.