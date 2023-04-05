Bundi Sanjay’s important role in revealing the question paper, all the proofs and evidences are there

Disclosure of question papers with the intention of tarnishing the image of Telangana government

Playing with the future of students for the sake of political interest

Education Minister Sabita Indira Reddy’s press conference in Waqarabad

Waqarabad: 05. April



Telangana Education Minister P. Sabitha Indira Reddy has expressed deep anger and said that as part of an organized conspiracy to tarnish the image of the state government and defame it, the question papers of the ongoing 10th class annual examinations have been published immediately after the commencement of the examinations. It has gone viral on social media. The education minister was addressing a crowded press conference at BRS Bhawan in Waqarabad today on the occasion of her visit to Waqarabad district.

Education Minister P. Sabita Indira Reddy said that the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC#) from the disclosure of the question papers till yesterday, there is an organized conspiracy behind the disclosure of the question papers of class 10 in Waqarabad and Warangal districts of Telangana.

Education Minister P. Sabita Indira Reddy emphasized that under the supervision of his masters in Delhi, Telangana BJP President and Member of Parliament Karimnagar Bundi Sanjay Kumar have played an important role in revealing the question papers. .

The furious Telangana Education Minister P. Sabita Indira Reddy questioned in this press conference that the scumbags are participating in the ongoing annual examinations of class 10 for political gain. 5 lakhs The future of students has been played with. He asked how far it is right to disturb millions of students and their parents by making the question papers viral.

The education minister said that the BJP government at the center has not established an educational institution in the state till date. The ongoing education revolution under the leadership of Chief Minister KCR in Telangana is not being tolerated.

Education Minister P. Sabita Indrareddy said that Rajshekhar, who leaked the Telangana State Public Service Commission question paper, has relations with BJP leaders.

Education Minister P. Sabita Indira Reddy asked the protestors against the arrest of Telangana BJP president Bundi Sanjay that when the question paper was received on Bundi Sanjay’s mobile phone, he called a responsible public representative, the state BJP president. And as an MP did not immediately inform the police or the government about it?

At the same time, Education Minister P. Sabita Indira Reddy also revealed that the teacher who shared the Telugu question paper on WhatsApp on April 3, the first day of the commencement of the 10th class annual exams from the examination center of Tandoor in Waqarabad district, is also related to the BJP. Prashanth, who is affiliated with an organization and leaked the Kal Hindi paper in Warangal, also has ties with BJP leaders. He said that three teachers have been suspended from service in connection with the leak of question papers. The government is taking a strict stand in the matter.

The Education Minister said that the central leadership of the BJP is supporting and supporting the state leaders involved in such activities. The Education Minister asked that the protest against the arrest of the accused involved in the disclosure of the question papers and in support of them is being protested. What kind of politics is this? Is?

He said that instead of confronting Chief Minister KCR politically, BJP leaders are engaged in various conspiracies along with their masters in Delhi and people will answer BJP at the appropriate time. He said that the development of the state is not being seen from BJP, therefore poisoning, false propaganda and now paper questions are being exposed from time to time, which the people of Telangana will not tolerate at all and BJP will learn a lesson when the time comes. will teach

Education Minister P. Sabita Reddy jokingly said that protests were held by the BJP yesterday afternoon against the disclosure of the question paper and in the evening BJP organized sit-ins demanding the release of the accused arrested in the same case. After which it was found out yesterday that BJP is involved in the question paper disclosure issue.

Telangana Education Minister P. Sabita Indrareddy revealed that Prashanth had sent the question paper pictures to Telangana BJP President Bundi Sanjay Kumar. And Prashant, apart from Bundi Sanjay, various BJP leaders 140 Talked to him on the phone several times. He said that Telangana BJP president Bundy Sanjay Kumar has an important role in the revelation of the question paper and all the evidence is with the police.

In this press conference, Education Minister P. Sabita Indira Reddy warned that those who try to tarnish the image of the state government will not be spared and will be ensured severe punishment under various laws.

In this press conference, Congressman and President BRS Waqarabad District Dr. Mitko Anand, Member of Assembly Pragi Mahesh Reddy, Vice President District Parishad Vijay Kumar, President District Libraries Raju Gaur and others were present.

