Important souvenir disappears from Habeck Ministry

For more than 15 years it had been an integral part of the facility in the Ministry of Economics: the simple bronze bust of Ludwig Erhard in the entrance hall of the authority at the traditional address on Invalidenstraße.

The Aachen artist Wolfgang Ritz created it in 1973 with the collaboration of the former economics minister and federal chancellor. Chubby-cheeked as he was, he surveyed the foyer ever since.

Michael Glos, former Federal Minister of Economics the CSU, had erected the bronze image of the founder of the German-style social market economy on his 110th birthday in 2007 with a ceremonial act. Most of Erhard’s living official descendants were present at the ceremony, regardless of which party they belonged to: Werner Müller, who had served in an SPD government, was present, for example, as was Martin Bangemann from the FDP.

“Wherever Erhard was able to assert his ideas of competition, we still collect the dividend today,” said speaker Hans Barbier, chairman of the Ludwig Erhard Foundation, which had supported Glos’ desire for a monument. But the bust in honor of the man credited with being the father of the German economic miracle has disappeared.

Erhard’s bust found a new home in the Ministry of Economic Affairs

Under Erhard’s youngest successor, Robert Habeck, it had to give way and with it the cast in bronze memory of a leading figure in post-war Germany. Like the first chancellor, Konrad Adenauer, or the later architect of Ostpolitik, Willy Brandt, Erhard is one of the politicians of historical importance for the development of West Germany after the end of the war.

It is reminiscent of the decision by Habeck’s party colleague, Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, who renamed the Bismarck room at her official residence in Berlin the “Hall of German Unity”, thereby calling into question the memory of a historical figure in German history.

However, there is one difference in the case of Economics Minister Robert Habeck: the bust was on loan from Herbert B. Schmidt, a man who acted in the spirit of Erhard, as a liberal-minded economist.

After the fall of the Wall and the Iron Curtain, Schmidt had his heyday and made a significant contribution to privatization in the new federal states and in the former Eastern Bloc countries, which even earned him a high medal in Estonia.

Schmidt had hesitated longer before parting with the bust. But in 2007 he was satisfied. “He’s home again,” said the lender when the Erhard bust found its new location. And he warned: “May the daily sight of Erhard not fail to radiate to those who work here today.”

“We would have preferred it if Habeck walked past the bust every day with a guilty conscience”

Now the 92-year-old Schmidt, who now lives in southern Germany, has apparently changed his mind. “The bust was recently returned to the owner at his request,” said Habeck at the request of “Markt und Mittelstand”. The business magazine is published by the Weimer Media Group, which itself, as the organizer of the prominent Ludwig Erhard summit, commemorates the former Minister of Economics and Chancellor every year.

The ministry did not comment on whether Habeck tried to change the mind of the lender, Schmidt himself did not want to comment on request, but the facts of the matter are confirmed by his environment.

The chairman of the Ludwig Erhard Foundation, the former Hessian CDU Prime Minister Roland Koch, regrets the removal of the Erhard bust from this central office of the republic.

“We would have preferred that Mr. Habeck had to walk past Ludwig Erhard’s bust every day with a guilty conscience, but even if this is no longer possible, we will continue to pursue our regulatory ideas for a climate policy in the sense of the social market economy articulate clearly,” is Koch’s comment.

Glos’ immediate successor in office, the later SPD leader Sigmar Gabriel, was allowed to keep the loan, but added the SPD super Minister of Economics Karl Schiller as a bust to the CDU father of the economic miracle. After all, it still stands under Habeck.