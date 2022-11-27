Home News important!The latest reminder from the Shangcheng District Prevention and Control Office recommends a nucleic acid test every 2 days-Hangzhou News Center-Hangzhou Net
important!The latest reminder from the Shangcheng District Prevention and Control Office recommends a nucleic acid test every 2 days

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2022-11-27 13:53

Dear Uptown Residents and Friends:

The current epidemic situation is very severe and complicated, and it is facing the superimposition of respiratory infectious diseases such as influenza in winter and spring. Shangcheng District has a developed business and tourism industry, and is also a transportation hub. The population is highly mobile, and the pressure of “foreign defense import” is very high. New positive infections have been found in our district for several days. For the health and safety of you and your family, and to ensure “early detection”, the district prevention and control office recommends that you take a nucleic acid test every 2 days, enter public places to actively scan the code, and wear masks in a standard manner. We will try our best to provide you with convenience by adding sampling points and extending service hours. Thank you for taking the initiative to participate in the prevention and control of the epidemic and to contribute to the stable and healthy development of Xinshangcheng together!

Shangcheng District, Hangzhou

New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic Prevention and Control Work Leading Group Office

November 27, 2022

Source: Published by Shangcheng

