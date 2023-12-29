Impossible to forget the tragedy of Caño Los Becerros after three years without help

Three years have passed since that terrible explosion of cylinders in the sector Caño Los Becerros in the Piar municipality.

Its inhabitants and, above all, the affected families will never be able to forget what happened.

The wounds still sting and burn, but it hurts more to have lost a loved one.

December 28 brings back the bitterest memories for those who spent more than a month in intensive care; some had to receive skin grafts like Rosanyer Brito.

“I have my 16-year-old son and he also got burned but it was milder, I was in intensive care, I burned my face, my neck, my hair.”

Another thing that has been more difficult for them is financially, because she had to stop working, even her husband also had to do so to be able to take care of her and her youngest son.

“Everything comes from what my husband pays because no one helps us,” she commented.

Life has been very difficult for Yamili Romero, who lost two of her three children.

«It has been quite difficult because even though three years have passed, it is as if it were recent, it is difficult to forget, every time I think about them. A few days ago she remembered the sacrifices to get her ID. “She wanted to be a big woman.”

Emili and Enderson Leonett were transferred to the state of Bolívar where they lost their lives after what happened.

«I would like there to be people responsible for what happened, that things do not remain like this. We hope that they will help us, that the company or person will take responsibility for this so that each of those affected can have someone to count on and help themselves.”

“I know that with this I am not going to get my children back, but at least I have other children who will help me with them.”

Now their children would be 15, Emili and 12 Enderson, “every time I remember this it makes me angry, because I went out to buy shoes for my son, I left them sleeping and when I came back I found this, my children were innocent and although we cannot contradict God, it makes me angry. I ask God to give me strength to move forward for the children I have left and to be able to see them grow,” she said, still shocked by the terrible tragedy.

The affected families have made sacrifices to be able to afford the medications, the creams that are used to relieve the itching and burning of the skin, especially at night and in the oppressive heat.

After three years they do raffles and contributions among families and friends

Marisela Suárez remembers that the cylinders were ringing and suddenly she felt something cold on her legs and she ran until she imagined that her family would be burned.

“I ask God to give me strength to move forward, seeing my body now and remembering what it was like is terrible.”

This refers to the problem caused by the burns from that explosion in which he could have lost his life.

“Now I can’t catch the sun, imagine the people who are completely burned out and have to cover themselves completely.”

As for the town, he stressed that nothing has changed, the water is taken from the Banco de Acosta sector.

«My life changed 100%, the way it feels is desperate, not everyone received the donation of air or fans, they assisted us until a certain time, but the new authorities have not continued the help of 200 bolivars and creams that were not enough for us. everyone,” said Marisela.

The case in Caracas

For his part, the lawyer handling the case, Luis Díaz, highlights that a group of affected families traveled to the city of Caracas to request the Attorney General, Tarek William Saab, for a new investigation of the case due to alleged irregularities.

They also went to the office of the United Nations Organization (Acnudh) to submit a report on the case, protected by article 30 of the Constitution of the Republic and 281 numeral II, referring to the Ombudsman’s Office.

Aftermath

In the village, the inhabitants suffer the psychological, physical, economic and family consequences that left 28 people injured, 17 recovered, but with vision and hearing problems, in addition to nine deaths.

Three years have passed since then and the authorities seem to have forgotten what happened and the needs of the survivors who hope to have the help of medicines because they were practically unable to work and be able to afford supplies due to the consequences that the tragedy left them.

Three years later, those affected in the Los Becerros channel are waiting for concrete answers. The consequences are obvious for those affected by this tragedy.

