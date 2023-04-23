Impressive suburb in front of the gates of the legionary camp on the Fürstenberg near Xanten

The excavation results confirmed what the geophysical measurements in the exposed area of ​​the southern camp suburb suggested: two strikingly large buildings, each measuring at least 60 x 20 m. The excavation also provided further information: while one building was apparently made of half-timbered structures with a tiled roof and collapsed in a catastrophic fire, the second building was made of stone and was probably still used in Roman times as a quarry for newer buildings. Nevertheless, the remains of the foundation reveal that it was once one of the largest bathing buildings on the Rhine in the 1st century AD. Older surface finds from the remains of Roman stained glass windows, which came into fashion under Emperor Nero (54 – 69 AD) in the luxurious bathing complexes in Rome, also gave cautious indications of thermal baths. Since the camp and civilian settlement on the Fürstenberg were already destroyed in 70 AD, it shows how quickly the latest technology was implemented in the capital on Rome’s northern Rhine border.

However, the excavation also revealed that the finds in the southern area, i.e. further down the slope, lie directly below the plow horizon and are highly endangered in their preservation. “The investigations not only provide us with new insights, but also help us to protect the UNESCO World Heritage in the long term,” says state archaeologist and head of the LVR-ABR Dr. Erich Classen out. “At the same time, we can check our methods and their validity, which encourages us in our approach to recording archaeological monuments in the Rhineland that is as minimally invasive as possible.”

The fact that the civilian settlement could even be the country town described by the Roman historian Tacitus (around 58 – around 120 AD), which arose not far from the legionary camp, was shown in the first measurements in cooperation with the German Archaeological Institute no one expected. But the picture provided by the measurement methods, aerial photographs, surface finds and the excavation is coming together. “So far, researchers have not agreed whether Tacitus described the predecessor city of Colonia Ulpia Traiana or whether the settlement was to be found on the Fürstenberg,” explains Steve Bödecker, scientific officer and Limes coordinator of the LVR-ABR, “But possibly described Tacitus actually the canabae, i.e. the civilian camp suburb in the immediate vicinity of the legionary camp. The planned layout with street system and the extensive buildings make this likely.” According to Tacitus, the Romans themselves – in connection with the Bataver uprising in 68/70 AD – had deliberately destroyed the country town in question so that the enemy could not use it. This could be the reason for the traces of the fire disaster found during the excavation.

Thanks to the cooperation with the German Archaeological Institute, the entire Fürstenberg could be examined with a magnetometer system. This allows the magnetic fields of eg walls in the ground to be measured. The conspicuous structures to the south-east of the legionary camp were then revealed. A ground-penetrating radar system from the prospection department of the LVR-ABR was then used there, which measures the electrical resistance in the ground layer by layer and enables statements to be made about the depth of the findings in combination with their areal extent, which means that the foundations of walls, among other things, can be seen even better.

The Vetera castra legionary camp on the Fürstenberg near Xanten was one of the largest legionary camps in the Roman Empire. At times it housed two legions, i.e. up to 10,000 soldiers. As part of the Lower Germanic Limes, it has been part of the UNESCO World Heritage since 2021. The transnational World Heritage site “Borders of the Roman Empire – Lower Germanic Limes” includes a total of 44 sites along the Rhine in the Netherlands and Germany from Katwijk on the North Sea (Netherlands) to Remagen in Rhineland-Palatinate, including 24 in North Rhine-Westphalia.