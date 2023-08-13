Imprisoned for beating and insulting his ex-partner – Diario La Hora

Violence. The attacker was arrested by the National Police.

a man was arrested this morning, Saturday August 12, 2023, by physically and verbally assault his ex-wife, the event occurred south of Hint.

staff of the National Police advanced to the place of emergency by ECU statement – 911 to verify a possible case of domestic violence.

At the scene, the uniformed officers spoke with the 43-year-old victim, who stated that minutes before he suffered physical assaults y verbal by his former cohabitant

The perpetrator would be Vinicio M., 38, who was immediately arrested for what happened to his ex partner.

Subsequently, the aggressor and the victim were transferred the Hospital Municipal to be evaluated by the doctor on duty.

Minutes later, the victim was taken to the flagrancy unit for the legal doctor to assess his condition, while Vinicio was admitted to the Temporary Assurance Unit awaiting their respective audience.

In Ecuador, 6 out of 10 women have been victims of physical or psychological violencewhile 4 out of 10 have suffered sexual violence according to data from the National Institute of Statistics and Censuses (INEC). (RMC)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

