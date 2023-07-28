Imprisoned for firearms – Diario La Hora

RESULT. The man was carrying two industrially manufactured weapons.

Criminalistics tests will be carried out to determine if they have been used in a violent death.

The timely alert allowed the National Police to neutralize a group of suspicious people who remained outside a night club located in new israeltown belonging to Santo Domingo.

The uniformed men mobilized towards the rural ring that leads to the Puerto Limon Parish to verify the novelty and avoid the commission of any illegal act.

Arrested

During the process, Oscar J. was neutralized and apprehended, who was placed under the orders of the judicial authorities for the alleged crime of illicit trafficking in firearms.

According to the police report, the man was carrying a firearm In each hand and this caused the gendarmes to apply strategies to disarm it in time.

Among the evidence seized is a Glock brand 9 mm pistol and a mini uzi gun also 9 mm, whose feeders were loaded with various ammunition.

to prison

in the toflagrante hearing, the judge validated the uniformed procedure and the representative of the State Attorney General’s Office will develop the tax instruction for the next 30 days.

Subsequently, the imprisonment ticket was issued for Oscar J. to remain in preventive prison until the end of the legal process against you. (JD)

Background

The suspect registers five criminal records on the website of the Judicial Unit, including: illegal possession of firearms, murder and attempted murder.

THE DATA

The evidence remained in chain of custody.

Police officers from the preventive service and the Motorized Operations Group participated in the operation.