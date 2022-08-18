Original title: Beware of high temperature and drought affecting grain harvest

All localities should strengthen monitoring and early warning, take timely measures to combat the autumn drought, strive to reduce the impact and loss of the disaster, and win the initiative to ensure a bumper grain harvest throughout the year. It is necessary to continuously improve the disaster prevention and mitigation capacity of grain production. In-depth implementation of “grain storage in the land, grain storage in technology“, continue to promote the construction of high-standard farmland, strengthen the meteorological guarantee service for agricultural production, improve the meteorological service level of disaster prevention and mitigation, and improve the level of field management.

As the saying goes: Spring drought is not a drought, and autumn drought is reduced by half. At present, most of my country’s autumn harvest crops are in the critical period of yield formation. However, the high temperature and drought in more than 20 provinces across the country have lasted for more than a month, and the temperature in some places is as high as 40°C or more, especially in the main rice-producing areas in the south, where the autumn drought is severe. The land is severely dry or even cracked. Some of the seedlings have withered at the end of the irrigation area, the hills and the “Wangtiantian”, and the rice production situation is grim. Do everything possible to prevent and avoid high temperature heat damage, otherwise, it may seriously affect the yield. At present, all localities should strengthen monitoring and early warning, take timely measures to combat the autumn drought, strive to reduce the impact and loss of the disaster, and win the initiative to ensure a bumper grain harvest throughout the year.

Autumn crops are the bulk of the annual grain production, accounting for three-quarters of the annual grain output, and are the top priority of food security. This year, my country has increased the supply of agricultural policies, the summer grain production has increased at a high level, and early rice harvests have been completed in various places. The area of ​​autumn grain has increased compared with the previous year, and the crops in the field are generally growing well. However, the continuous high temperature and dry weather sweeping across the country still brings severe challenges to the production of autumn grain. Among the autumn grain crops, the middle and late rice in the south is greatly affected by high temperature and drought. Rice is the largest ration crop in my country, and the main producing areas in the south play an important role in rice production, accounting for nearly 80% of the country’s sown area and output. There are still about 50 days before the harvest of autumn grains, and uncertainties such as meteorological disasters, diseases and insect pests are still relatively large. All localities have always tightened the string of disaster prevention and mitigation, and paid close attention to the work of disaster prevention and mitigation.

Agriculture is an industry that “depends on the weather”, especially food production is greatly affected by the weather. Natural disasters occur frequently in my country, and the process of food production is actually a process of fighting against natural disasters. In recent years, my country has deeply implemented the strategy of storing grain in the land and technology, accelerating the construction of high-standard farmland and farmland water conservancy facilities, and continuously improving the ability to resist drought. Grain varieties, continue to improve the comprehensive grain production capacity, farmers’ ability to resist and reduce disasters continuously improve, gradually change the situation of “depending on the sky”, grain production achieves “eighteen consecutive harvests”, breaking the traditional cycle of “two abundance, one flat and one apology” .

From the current point of view, my country’s grain supply is sufficient, and the local refined grain and oil reserves in the main urban areas of 36 large and medium-sized cities and areas with volatile markets have reached 15 days or more, and the ability to prevent market risks has been significantly enhanced. The rice has been harvested year after year, and the output has exceeded the demand for many years. The inventory is abundant and the supply is sufficient. The rice market continues to be weak. This year, early indica rice has been put on the market in large quantities. The state routinely distributes rice with the lowest purchase price every week. The local reserve rice at all levels has further accelerated the progress of the rotation, the market supply pressure has increased, and the transaction price has continued to decline. However, the southern region continues to be hot and dry, and the expected reduction in rice production has increased, and rice prices in some areas have shown signs of rising.

There is a saying that goes well: In case of drought, rely on God alone, and the harvest will be halved; in case of drought, water quickly. To reduce is to increase production. All localities are going all out to fight high temperature and drought, organize the masses to carry out self-help in production, take measures such as dredging, pumping, drilling wells and finding water sources to maximize the area of ​​irrigation, and strive to reduce production in hard-hit areas and stabilize production in light-disaster areas. Increase production in disaster-free areas. Strengthen the water conservation system, strengthen the unified management and dispatch of water resources, eliminate the waste of water resources, and improve the utilization rate of water resources. At the same time, taking advantage of favorable weather to organize artificial rain enhancement operations in a timely manner, effectively alleviating the drought in some townships. Moreover, drought is prone to insects. All localities should pay close attention to Spodoptera frugiperda, rice “two-migration” pests, rice blast, soybean “green disease”, etc., to achieve “rushing mouth and grabbing food”.

In the long run, it is necessary to continuously improve the disaster prevention and mitigation capabilities of grain production. In-depth implementation of “grain storage in the land, grain storage in technology“, continue to promote the construction of high-standard farmland, improve the level of land and water resources utilization, continue to improve the research and development level of grain breeding, and continuously develop new varieties that are resistant to high temperature and drought. Strengthen agricultural production meteorological security services, use satellite remote sensing technology to improve disaster weather warning, disease and insect pest warning, improve disaster prevention and mitigation meteorological services, improve field management, and truly realize the transformation from “seeing the sky to eat” to “knowing the sky and making things”, Further improve the level of food security. (Liu Hui)

