Improve mobility on the outskirts of CC Buenavista in Santa Marta

Improve mobility on the outskirts of CC Buenavista in Santa Marta

The District Mayor’s Office, through the Ministry of Mobility, Multimodal and Sustainable took action, taking into account some of the complaints from the public; held a meeting with directors of the Buenavista shopping center and the secretary of planning, Isaac Pertuz, in which the actions were determined to improve the situation that is being presented, in terms of the mobility in the sector, especially at peak hours.

It may interest you: We remind Samarians of the mobility measures to say goodbye to the year

“We have reached consensus to reduce the situation we are having on the outskirts of the shopping center, which is why we have defined that, Monday through Friday, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and weekends from 4:00 pm a 8:00 pm We are going to have an open fence so that the flow of taxis advances much faster and that way we can clear up the access road,” he explained. Ernesto Castro Coronado, Secretary of Mobility.

They take actions in order to decongest mobility in the city’s Buenavista.

In order to expedite the vehicular process, a digital system was installed that allows the entry of a single vehicle, each time the electronic sensor is activated, they will have the support of a security guard to deliver the entrance tickets at the aforementioned hours. and exit to drivers.

Read more: Vehicular chaos, invasion of public space and crowds in Santa Marta

“We will do this while we are finding more fundamental solutions, such as moving the fence a little further forward to have more deceleration lane,” said Castro Coronado.

Likewise, the two lanes for private vehicles are enabled and traffic agents will be present during the busiest hours to regulate the traffic. traffic in the sector.

