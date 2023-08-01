Improve the process to achieve the net zero goal of machine tools

How should enterprises respond to carbon anxiety? Taiwan’s machine tool industry plays an important role in the world, and the impact of carbon neutrality can be said to be the first industry to bear the brunt. Huang Yiying, chairman of the Taiwan Digital Enterprise Federation and assistant to the general manager office of Taichung Precision Machinery, attended the “Carbon Right Trading” forum in Kaohsiung and admitted that Taichung Precision Machinery is still in the stage of energy management and warming up. Huang Yiying said that Taichung Precision Machinery has started to promote smart green energy factories since 2013. At the same time, it has carried out digital transformation in internal processes, established employee consensus from top to bottom, set 3G goals, and gradually realized net zero transformation.

Huang Yiying shared that Taichung Precision Machinery’s 3G is Green Factory’s model factory integrating intelligence, green energy, and modernization; Green Machine’s green product development and creation of high product added value; Green Goal’s development of digital and sustainable dual-effect integration Dual-track transformation. In addition to the implementation of green production by Taichung Precision Machinery itself, Huang Yiying said that we have also extended the methodology and roadmap to suppliers and customers, and established a zero-carbon supply chain promotion plan.

Huang Yiying, assistant to the general manager’s office of Taichung Precision Machinery, shared the experience and practice of achieving net zero.Photo / Photo by Cai Shufen

Chen Bojia, chairman of the Taiwan Machine Tool and Components Association and general manager of Yongjin Machinery, attended the “Carbon Right Trading” forum. The analysis in the middle of the stage shows that the power consumption in the production process of machine tools is not too large, and it is mainly used by consumers. The power consumption is more than 95%. Therefore, through the white paper published by the Taiwan Machine Tool and Components Association, we will promote the transformation of green (GX) and digital (DX), and manufacture products that allow customers to save energy and reduce carbon, so that the machine can collect Relevant data for AI analysis, so that product users can use less energy to do the same thing.

Chen Bojia, chairman of the Taiwan Machine Tool and Components Association, promoted the implementation of digital twins in the machine tool industry to achieve net zero.Photo / Photo by Cai Shufen

Chen Bojia also promoted the concept of “digital twin” to more than 800 members of the association, allowing the production line to use digital simulation to achieve 99.99% production accuracy and reduce unnecessary production damage. Chen Bojia believes that in order to achieve net zero by 2050, the biggest help to the machine tool industry is the improvement of the manufacturing process. He estimates that if we can move towards biaxial smart manufacturing, we can achieve a carbon reduction of 20% by 2030.

