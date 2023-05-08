Home » Improve work standards and speed up project progress_Luohe Municipal People’s Government
Improving Work Standards and Accelerating Project Progress

Release date: 2023-05-08 08:25

Source: Luohe Daily

On the morning of May 6, Deputy Mayor Wu Yupei led relevant responsible comrades to investigate the preparations for the joint construction of the Renmin Road Lihe Bridge Gate, the construction of the second phase of the Shali River project, and the preparations for the Shali River Universe and the Spring Lantern Festival. The 184th weekly meeting of urban construction and traffic engineering of the municipal government was held.

Wu Yupei emphasized that urban construction projects such as the bridge-gate joint construction project have high social attention and high public expectations, and are an important starting point for improving people’s livelihood and promoting high-quality economic and social development. All districts and relevant departments must firmly establish the bottom line thinking, and continue to do a good job in safety production in accordance with the requirements of “three managements and three musts”. It is necessary to further improve the work standards, strive for excellence in all aspects of the work, focus on optimizing the surrounding environment of the metaverse and the Spring Lantern Festival, further improve the emergency plan, strengthen personnel training and emergency drills, and do our best to do a good job in security work. It is necessary to strengthen overall coordination and departmental linkage, take the initiative to serve, do a good job of accounting, clarify the timing, solve problems in the progress of the project in a timely manner according to laws and regulations, speed up the progress of the project construction under the premise of ensuring quality, and create a good atmosphere for the smooth holding of the food expo .

