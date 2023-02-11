Home News Improvement of sanitary batteries to educational institutions in the rural area of ​​Risaralda.
Three educational centers in the rural area in the municipality of Santa Rosa de Cabal received the first sanitary batteries that would benefit their students.

In total, 18 educational centers in the rural area of ​​the municipalities of Santa Rosa de Cabal, Belén de Umbría and Apía will benefit, which will receive new sanitary batteries thanks to the support of the Urban and Rural Territorial Development Company (EDUR) and the management of the Secretary of Education of Risaralda.

Through the General System of Royalties, it was possible to finance the project that has an approximate cost of $1,000 million.

Photo: Government of Risaralda
Photo: Government of Risaralda
Photo: Government of Risaralda
Photo: Government of Risaralda
Photo: Government of Risaralda

