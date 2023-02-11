Home News Improvement of the Leningrad III park
Improvement of the Leningrad III park

Investments will be made in the city to improve several parks, one of which is located in the Leningrad III neighborhood.

In dialogue with this means of communication, Rolando García, a community leader in the area, assured that they have already been told by the Mayor’s Office that the resources to change the ‘face’ of the local park have been secured.

It will be a comprehensive improvement, taking into account that the expansion of the multiple court that is in this park is currently being advanced, and in the future the Risaralda Governor’s Office would build the cover (roof) of said stage.

García stressed that it would be around $400 million that would be invested in improving the park (not including the resources that are already being used to extend the field and those that will be invested in the roof).

