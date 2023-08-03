Improvement work continues on the Bonda – El Curval road

The progress of the work and the paving of a first section, which includes from the Police Station to the IED Bonda, was shared with the community.

The District Mayor’s Office, through the Sustainable Urban Development and Renewal Company is advancing in the works of improvement of the Bonda – El Curval roadin order to optimize the vehicular mobility of public transport and particular to the surrounding villages.

The progress of the work and the paving of a first section was shared with the communitywhich includes from Station Police the IED Bonda. In the same way, the inhabitants were informed that since last July 25 enabled for vehicular traffic to facilitate the transfer of residents and visitors to the sites of tourist interest, taking into account the celebrations that took place in the corregimiento.

To date, 620 linear meters of track have been built in hard floor who placed themselves at the service of the community, with the objective that they can travel with peace of mind and tourists who can enjoy the natural benefits offered by this important area of ​​the District.

The work has a progress of 67%, which refers to 3,906 m2 on rigid pavement, the construction of 936 m2 of public space and 900 linear meters of curb, which has a positive impact on mobility towards the rural areas of the District, boosting the economy and improving the quality of life of its inhabitants.

This work is still in progress with the construction and completion of platforms and curbs. so will they be Reducers and signaling installed.

From the District Mayor’s Office, it was possible to manage the rigid concrete paving of 1.5 km which go from the Police CAI to the Pénjamo bridge, which communicates with the El Curval path, and asphalt will be replaced at critical points on the road that leads to the aforementioned bridge until completing 1.5 km, improving this way 3 km of track.

