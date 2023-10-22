Improving Accessibility: Hangzhou Hosts the 4th Asian Paralympic Games

Hangzhou Hosts 4th Asian Paralympic Games to Promote Inclusivity and Accessibility

Hangzhou, China – The highly anticipated 4th Asian Paralympic Games kicks off tonight in Hangzhou, embracing the concept of “hosting a good game, improving a city.” The city has made significant efforts to ensure that both athletes and spectators enjoy the games without any worries. From the Asian Paralympic Village to the competition venues, Hangzhou has prioritized creating a barrier-free environment for disabled individuals.

The Asian Paralympic Village has been designed to cater to the needs of athletes with disabilities. Sri Lankan rowing athlete, Donna, praised the village’s assistive device repair center after it fixed her wheelchair. She expressed her gratitude for the village’s barrier-free facilities, which made her feel relaxed and at ease throughout her stay.

Donna further added, “We have barrier-free transportation and rooms in the Asian Paralympic Village. We have barrier-free bathrooms, living rooms, and even eating in the cafeteria is hassle-free. Everything is convenient for us athletes, and we can easily complete our daily activities.”

To ensure smooth transportation for the delegations, the Asian Paralympic Village has deployed over 30 shuttle vehicles that provide round-the-clock barrier-free transportation services. The venues where athletes compete also boast exemplary accessibility features, such as barrier-free signs, elevators, Braille prompts, and zero-height difference ramps. Additionally, the 19 competition venues have allocated 1% of their total seats as wheelchair seats. Some stadiums have even introduced cheering areas exclusively for wheelchair spectators, showcasing the event’s commitment to inclusivity.

Gao Lijun, the director of fixed facilities of the operation team of Xiaoshan Guali Cultural and Sports Center, highlighted the facilities designed specifically for taekwondo athletes with upper limb disabilities. A small bump has been added to the toilets, enabling athletes to operate them using their elbows.

Furthermore, Hangzhou has taken steps to ensure that wheelchair-bound spectators have convenient transportation options besides the subway. Through a seamless mobile app, individuals can reserve barrier-free taxis. Wang Yanjie, a citizen of Hangzhou, emphasized the positive impact this has had on his life. “In the past, it was always difficult to take a taxi if he wanted to go to a place that could not be reached by the subway. But now, he can reserve a barrier-free taxi on his mobile phone.”

Wang Yanjie and his wife, both wheelchair users, are excited to attend the games. He expressed his hopes for all disabled athletes to surpass themselves and achieve excellent results, wishing them success in the Hangzhou Asian Paralympic Games.

Hangzhou’s commitment to inclusivity extends beyond the games, as the city has invested in improving its urban barrier-free facilities. Through a comprehensive three-year action plan, more than 54,000 barrier-free facilities have been rectified, enhancing the overall experience for disabled people in their everyday lives.

The 4th Asian Paralympic Games in Hangzhou promises to be a remarkable event that not only showcases athletes’ extraordinary abilities but also advances the mission of inclusivity and accessibility for all.

