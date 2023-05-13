Improving Disaster Defense Capabilities and Constructing a Life Safety Defense Line Shuren Sixian Primary School Launches National Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Theme Educational Activities- Domestic News-Hualong.com

Hualong.com-New Chongqing client news (correspondent Wei Yao, Tang Li, Liu Lu) May 12, 2023 is the 15th “National Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Day” in my country. In order to further enhance the awareness of disaster prevention and mitigation of all teachers and students, improve the ability to avoid and resist disasters and self-rescue and mutual rescue, effectively protect life safety, and strengthen the school’s emergency response capacity building, Chongqing Science City Shuren Sixian Primary School organized the second week of May. National Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Day Educational Activities with the theme of “Enhancing Disaster Defense Capabilities and Building a Life Safety Line of Defense”.

Sixian children’s drama under the national flag

Safeguarding life and respecting life are the eternal themes of safety education. On Monday, the little virtuous children of Xinghuo class 1 (9) brought a children’s play performance with the theme of “enhancing disaster defense capabilities and building life safety defense lines”.

Children's drama "The Earthquake Is Coming"

In the children’s play “The Earthquake Is Coming”, through the interpretation of the real scene when the earthquake is coming, the virtuous children demonstrated the correct posture of self-protection; in the “Earthquake Warning” music, everyone mastered the necessary knowledge and skills of earthquake avoidance and self-rescue , Mutual rescue method. Let all the virtuous teachers and virtuous children enhance their awareness of self-protection and cherishing life, and improve their ability to avoid danger.

The dance "Brave Boy"

The children's drama "Heroes of Fire"

The dance “Brave Boy”, through concise dance body language, singing and reciting the formulas of earthquake prevention and disaster reduction, memorized the secrets of protecting oneself when the earthquake came. The children’s drama “Heroes of Fire” is taken from a real story and pays tribute to the most beautiful retrograde in the peaceful era-firefighters.

Little Hyun Tong·Big Stage

In order to further enhance the safety awareness of the good teachers and children in the school, Shuren Sixian Primary School actively publicized the knowledge of disaster prevention and mitigation. The Qingkui Class of Class 2 (1) hosted a themed performance of “Enhancing Disaster Defense Capabilities and Building a Life Safety Defense Line”.





The children’s dance drama “Earthquake Escape Self-Help Guide” teaches everyone to prepare for the rainy day and learn self-rescue skills; Allegro-“Things About Earthquakes” brings everyone to understand the knowledge of earthquake prevention and disaster reduction; the song “Mountains and Rivers Connected” brings everyone a warm and beautiful experience.

Theme class meeting

Education is the best prevention, and prevention is the best protection. On Friday, the school organized a class meeting with the theme of “Enhancing Disaster Defense Capabilities and Building a Life Safety Defense Line”. The wise teachers publicized the knowledge of disaster prevention and reduction through vivid courseware, and publicized the origin and significance of the establishment of the “National Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Day” to the wise children, as well as the knowledge of disaster prevention and reduction such as earthquakes, fires, floods, and typhoons, as well as disaster avoidance and self-rescue Skills to improve the awareness of disaster prevention and mitigation and the ability to respond to emergencies of all virtuous teachers and virtuous children.





Safety work has always been one of the key tasks of Shuren Sixian Primary School. In the future, the school will continue to adhere to the idea of ​​”prevention first, combining prevention and treatment, and strengthening education”, and strengthen the popularization of disaster prevention and mitigation and self-rescue for virtuous teachers and virtuous children The strength of self-protection knowledge builds a solid line of defense for disaster prevention and mitigation, and escorts the safety of all Sixian people.

Student work display