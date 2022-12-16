CCTV news: The joint prevention and control mechanism of the State Council recently issued the “Strengthening the New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic Prevention and Control and Health Service Work Plan in Rural Areas”. The plan proposes that all localities should rely on the county-level medical community to improve the medical security capabilities of new coronary pneumonia in rural areas, implement hierarchical and classified treatment and health management services, and improve the first diagnosis, admission and referral process at the grassroots level.

The “Work Plan” requires that for high-risk groups with symptoms related to new coronavirus infection, rural medical and health institutions shall guide antigen detection and home treatment and observation in a timely manner, and guide and assist referrals when necessary. Strengthen the health monitoring of the elderly and other key populations, ensure that the elderly with underlying diseases and other high-risk infected persons are detected and treated in a timely manner, and the “green channel” for referrals is smoothed to improve the efficiency of referrals. In principle, villagers who need referrals will be transferred point-to-point by self-driving cars or 120 ambulances.

Township health centers are accelerating the improvement of their ability to receive patients with new coronary pneumonia. In principle, fever clinics should achieve full coverage. Those that have not yet been set up can provide fever patients with consultation and prescription services by configuring fever sentinels and designated fever clinics. Strengthen the reserves of fever, cough, and pain relief drugs to meet the needs of rural residents for medication.

