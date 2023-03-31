News from Zhejiang Online on March 31 (trainee reporter Tian Yuyang)“We put the foot of the healthy side under the phantom side, raised our hands and crossed them, turned towards the ceiling, swayed from side to side, and turned over using inertia.” Held in Hangzhou, contestants are instructing disabled people with physical disabilities to perform bed turning training. This training and competition will be held in the form of simultaneous webcasting, and all districts, counties (cities) disabled persons’ federations will watch the webcasting online simultaneously.

Contestants are instructing disabled persons with physical disabilities to perform bed turning training (photo by Zhejiang Online trainee reporter Tian Yuyang)

Contestants are assisting physically handicapped people to use canes

The reporter from Zhejiang Online learned that the theme of this competition is “High-quality assistance to the disabled and the Asian Games”. There are 13 teams from various districts and counties (cities), and 52 disabled nurses participated.

The content of the competition includes theoretical knowledge and comprehensive practical operation. The theoretical assessment content is selected from the relevant knowledge points of the local standard DB33/T 2573-2023 “Care Service Specifications for Disabled Nurses” in Zhejiang Province. The comprehensive practical operation includes two items: guiding disabled persons with physical disabilities to perform bed turning training and assisting disabled persons with physical disabilities to use a cane. decided.

After the competition, the 4th Hangzhou Nursing Worker Training and Skills Competition Awards Ceremony was held, and individual awards, best organization awards, and group awards were awarded.

The award ceremony was photographed by Tian Yuyang, a trainee reporter from Zhejiang Online

The staff of the Hangzhou Disabled Persons’ Federation stated that the organization of the professional skills competition for disabled care workers will promote the construction of the disabled service talent team in Hangzhou, accelerate the cultivation of disabled nursing skilled talents, improve the quality of disabled care services, promote the healthy development of the cause of disabled people and realize the common cause. FusionExcel played a positive role.