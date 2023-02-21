On the morning of this Tuesday, February 21, there was a spectacular traffic accident between two Jeep Willys, in the sector known as El Capitolio, on the road that leads from Montenegro to Pueblo Tapao.

According to the information provided by the director of the Quindío Departmental Traffic Institute, Jairo Escandón, one of the vehicles collided with the other, apparently due to imprudence, which caused the overturn.

“Apparently, due to imprudence by one of the drivers, the crash against the other was generated, the units are already attending and analyzing the situation for the respective report,” he said.

The incident left eight people injured, most of them workers who were going to start the workday in the rural sector of the department of Quindío. The injured were transferred by ambulances from Montenegro and Armenia to different care centers, including the Roberto Quintero Villa hospital in Montenegro.