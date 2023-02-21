Home News Imprudence caused the collision of two Jeep Willys on the Montenegro – Pueblo Tapao road.
News

Imprudence caused the collision of two Jeep Willys on the Montenegro – Pueblo Tapao road.

by admin
Imprudence caused the collision of two Jeep Willys on the Montenegro – Pueblo Tapao road.

On the morning of this Tuesday, February 21, there was a spectacular traffic accident between two Jeep Willys, in the sector known as El Capitolio, on the road that leads from Montenegro to Pueblo Tapao.

According to the information provided by the director of the Quindío Departmental Traffic Institute, Jairo Escandón, one of the vehicles collided with the other, apparently due to imprudence, which caused the overturn.

“Apparently, due to imprudence by one of the drivers, the crash against the other was generated, the units are already attending and analyzing the situation for the respective report,” he said.

The incident left eight people injured, most of them workers who were going to start the workday in the rural sector of the department of Quindío. The injured were transferred by ambulances from Montenegro and Armenia to different care centers, including the Roberto Quintero Villa hospital in Montenegro.

See also  On the scooter he collides with a car: rescued and transported to the hospital

You may also like

Farmer was killed by indigenous people in the...

These are the concentrations of taxi drivers for...

Newsletter Parliamo, with the February issue comes the...

Farmers will be able to study at SENA...

Enroll your children! this weekend there will be...

Conference “Rotary in the democratic path”

Colombia, on the way to blackout?

countdown to the first tests in Bahrain

Taxi drivers rose from the dialogue table with...

Bogotá is narrated through photography and video

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy