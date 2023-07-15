Impunity prevails while violence persists

By: Alexandra Martinez

The city of Santa Marta faces a growing problem of abuse and violence against stray animals. Unfortunately, this scourge continues without receiving adequate attention from the authorities and the community in general.

This afternoon, July 15, a new incident of violence against stray animals has been registered in Santa Marta. Through the WhatsApp line, a heartbreaking report was received where citizens denounced that a canine had been hit by a car at the entrance to the marina.



The incident highlights the serious situation that these defenseless animals face daily on the streets of the city. Many of them are victims of neglect, abuse and violence by unscrupulous individuals, while others suffer the consequences of the lack of citizen awareness and the absence of effective policies and measures to address this problem.

Lack of action and impunity seem to be the main obstacles in the fight against animal abuse in Santa Marta. Although there are laws and regulations that protect animals, their application and monitoring are insufficient. This leaves stray animals vulnerable to various acts of violence, such as run overs, poisonings and physical assaults.

Animal protection organizations and animal rights defenders in Santa Marta have repeatedly raised their voices, urging local authorities to take stronger measures to address this problem. Sterilization programs, adoption and awareness campaigns have been proposed, as well as the strengthening of legislation and the implementation of more severe sanctions for abusers.



However, to date, efforts to protect stray animals have been insufficient.



It is time for the city of Santa Marta to take concrete and effective measures to address this worrying situation. The protection and well-being of stray animals must become a priority.

Indifference and impunity cannot continue to define the reality of stray animals in Santa Marta. It is time to act and protect those beings who depend on us to survive and live a dignified life.

