Imran Khan appeared in Lahore High Court

Imran Khan appeared in Lahore High Court

Lahore: Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan appeared in the Lahore High Court.

A two-member bench of the Lahore High Court comprising Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh and Justice Anwar Hussain will hear the bail applications of Imran Khan at 3 pm.

Imran Khan reached the Lahore High Court under tight security, Imran Khan has applied for security bail in the cases filed in Islamabad.

