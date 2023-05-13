Imran Khan is being sponsored and sponsored: Khawaja Asif

Sialkot: Defense Minister Khawaja Asif says that Imran Khan is being sponsored and sponsored. Defense Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif while talking to the media in Sialkot said that when he came here from abroad, he came to know that Tehreek-e-Insaf women were insulted. I am personally ashamed.

He said that no one is allowed to violate the sanctity of the cloak and the wall. I am ready to go to the houses of the affected family. What happened to Usman Dar’s mother or other colleagues is a shame for me.

Nawaz Sharif was removed under a conspiracy, what happened to Nawaz Sharif was the collusion of the establishment and the judiciary. In the last few days, the situation of the country was destroyed, we got a ruined economy. Instead of facilitating the judiciary, the constitution of Imran Khan. And follow the law.

The Chief Justice of the Supreme Court said he was very happy to see you, the court gave relief to Ladley. What justice is this, what courts are there? Zardari’s sister was detained, Shahbaz Sharif’s house was besieged, cases were made, the entire family was summoned to court. I have never targeted my political opponents, there is no word of revenge anywhere in our politics.