Imran Khan is not happy about the punishment, Shahbaz Sharif

Islamabad: The Prime Minister has said that PTI Chairman is not happy about the punishment.

In his farewell address to Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif in Parliament, he said that 16 months is the shortest period for any government, on the contrary, there were endless channels and problems, the burden of the previous government’s failures and incompetence fell on us.

Shahbaz Sharif said that the previous government broke the agreement with the IMF, angered our friends and brother countries on the external front, angered America with the false narrative of the cipher, propagated against China, Imran Niazi government. She wanted to sacrifice the country for her own sake.

He said that our government did not even remotely harass a political opponent or put NAB behind bars. If a party leader is punished today, we are not happy about it One should not curse the enemy, but should seek mercy and forgiveness from Allah. There is absolutely no question of sharing sweets. If someone has done this, it is definitely not a good tradition.

The Prime Minister said that the memorials of martyrs and ghazis were desecrated on May 9, that day will be remembered as a black day till the end of the world. was

Shahbaz Sharif said that the former prime minister invited ‘them’ to come and settle in Pakistan, after which terrorism raised its head, they came and came to Swat and created havoc, occupied the police stations, till today terrorism in different parts of the country. The attacks started again, after the sacrifices of martyrs there was peace in the country, but now terrorism has started again.

He further said that tonight I will send the summary of the dissolution of the assembly to the president of Pakistan, today this house should take notice of the conspiracy of May 9 and pass a resolution that no such boldness against the country and the army should be thought of until the Day of Judgment. could

The Prime Minister said that the 13-party coalition government is a unique event in the history of the country, everyone has their own mood and thoughts, but all are Pakistanis. This bouquet was formed by joining the four provinces, which was never formed before and will never be again. Yes, positive criticism should be accepted with a smile on your face, not with a smile on your neck.

He said that I admit that Balochistan has lagged behind compared to the rest of the provinces, I tried my best to accept the legitimate demands of the province, everyone will work together for the remaining unsolved problems, without Balochistan, Pakistan cannot move forward.

