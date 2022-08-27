On 22 August, former Prime Minister Imran Khan was indicted for terrorism. The investigation was launched after Khan, during a rally, accused the police and the judiciary of having detained and tortured one of his collaborators. The Islamabad High Court writes Dawn, says Khan’s speech “undermines the integrity and credibility of the judicial system.” On the same day, hundreds of supporters of the former Pakistani prime minister gathered in front of his home to prevent his arrest. Since parliament ousted him from prime ministerial office in April, Khan has held numerous rallies in which he accused the government of working on behalf of the United States, without having any proof of it, calling it an “imported government”. According to The Conversation, the Pakistani authorities are trying to limit the possibility of Khan being able to mobilize the masses. ◆