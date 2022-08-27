Home News Imran Khan is scary – International
News

Imran Khan is scary – International

by admin
Imran Khan is scary – International

On 22 August, former Prime Minister Imran Khan was indicted for terrorism. The investigation was launched after Khan, during a rally, accused the police and the judiciary of having detained and tortured one of his collaborators. The Islamabad High Court writes Dawn, says Khan’s speech “undermines the integrity and credibility of the judicial system.” On the same day, hundreds of supporters of the former Pakistani prime minister gathered in front of his home to prevent his arrest. Since parliament ousted him from prime ministerial office in April, Khan has held numerous rallies in which he accused the government of working on behalf of the United States, without having any proof of it, calling it an “imported government”. According to The Conversation, the Pakistani authorities are trying to limit the possibility of Khan being able to mobilize the masses. ◆

See also  A Story From Iran Can Help Pakistani Women - Rafia Zakaria

You may also like

“Make me a video while I dive”, Belluno...

Sexual violence, the Modenese model Leoluca Granata sentenced...

More than 200,000 kinds of books will be...

Auronzo, crash in motorbike: 19 year old in...

HICOOL 2022 Global Entrepreneurs Summit opened in Beijing,...

Reduce consumption – International

This year’s early rice production in my country...

The number of minors victims of sextortion, sexual...

Network Power 丨 One “net” is deeply in...

Covid in Fvg, 595 new infections and 12...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy