Home News Imran Khan returned from Islamabad to Zaman Park Lahore
News

Imran Khan returned from Islamabad to Zaman Park Lahore

by admin
Imran Khan returned from Islamabad to Zaman Park Lahore

Sunday March 19, 2023, 1:31 am

Lahore (Ummt News) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf Chairman Imran Khan has reached Zaman Park Lahore after appearing in the Islamabad court.
Imran Khan had gone to Islamabad’s judicial complex to appear in the Tosha Khana case, where a clash broke out between PTI workers and the police.
The court had approved the request of Imran Khan to appear in his car, after which he left for Lahore.
However, now Imran Khan reached his residence Zaman Park in Lahore where the workers gave him a grand welcome and showered him with flower petals.

A large number of PTI workers are present in Zaman Park.

See also

Despite all the malice of the government, I am going to Islamabad to appear in court because I believe in the rule of law.

See also  A voice for the people of Iran

You may also like

Cooperation agreement seeks to study and conserve the...

Petro will be part of the Ibero-American Summit...

22 school buses on fire in Rome, huge...

Esmeraldas in Road Emergency – La Hora newspaper

Aguazul student will represent Casanare in the program...

The peak of festival sweeping arrives ahead of...

Pioli, I immediately change pace to hit the...

Approval of Vaesken’s management’s 2022 budget went unnoticed

Audios of Aída Merlano would reveal campaign financing...

Found dead the journalist ‘Pat’ Trivulzio – Piedmont

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy