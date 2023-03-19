Sunday March 19, 2023, 1:31 am

Lahore (Ummt News) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf Chairman Imran Khan has reached Zaman Park Lahore after appearing in the Islamabad court.

Imran Khan had gone to Islamabad’s judicial complex to appear in the Tosha Khana case, where a clash broke out between PTI workers and the police.

The court had approved the request of Imran Khan to appear in his car, after which he left for Lahore.

However, now Imran Khan reached his residence Zaman Park in Lahore where the workers gave him a grand welcome and showered him with flower petals.

A large number of PTI workers are present in Zaman Park.