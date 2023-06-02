Home » Imran Khan strongly condemns the arrest of Chaudhry Parvezalhi
Imran Khan strongly condemns the arrest of Chaudhry Parvezalhi

Friday June 2, 2023, 1:58 am

Islamabad (Ummt News) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan has strongly condemned the arrest of former Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi.
According to the details, in a message on the social media site Twitter, former Prime Minister Imran Khan said, “I strongly condemn the arrest of Chaudhry Pervez Zalhi on the basis of completely false allegations, the manner in which he was taken into custody and misbehaved with him.” What has been done is also very detestable and condemnable.

