In the ruling coalition, nothing is looking right regarding general elections, inflation, participation in elections from a common platform, distribution of tickets. They are part of the federal government, Bilawal has reservations about the census, PML-N does not want an immediate election, contrary to the order of the Supreme Court, there is no mood to hold elections in Punjab and KPK, they want to delay the general election as well. People’s Party and JUI are in favor of timely elections, it was widely believed that the dal in the shoes will be split after the election schedule when the opportunity to bring a joint candidate will come, tickets will be distributed, the front The scenario is that the People’s Party wants to dominate the Punjab Principal League Sindh without the participation of others. There is also a demand for clear representation, the PML-N is satisfied with the Center and Punjab and is ready to give it to the Sindh People’s Party, but in KPK, the PML-N and the PPP are both. Baloch parties want representation in Balochistan government and federation, ANP is already angry, it is Egypt for participation in KPK, Balochistan and federation, MQM Sindh and ministries in center. But more than that, his eyes are on the local government of Karachi, in which apart from the People’s Party, Jamaat-e-Islami is also an obstacle.

In this situation, uncontrollable inflation, increase in poverty, unemployment, economic crisis are challenges for the federal government. There is a need, but the coalition of the government broke up in the by-election of Rajanpur, when the PDM could not bring a joint candidate for the by-election in the vacant seat of the National Assembly, the People’s Party and the PML-N candidates got 15 thousand votes. The candidate of Tehreek-e-Insaaf won the victory, the PML-N announced to boycott the election on the vacant seats of Tehreek-e-Insaaf, the People’s Party expressed its determination to participate, the Prime Minister called the leadership of the coalition parties in the election. They kept saying not to participate, but MQM citizens were not willing to hand over the domain of Sindh to any other party. On the request of Tehreek-e-Insaf, the notification of resignation of their members was canceled by the Supreme Court, which disgraced the ruling coalition. survived from

On the other hand, former Prime Minister Imran Khan is pressing for immediate elections, the situation is showing that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will not be able to withstand this pressure for long. will go, while all is not well with the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP). Things are not satisfactory even within the Muslim League-N. Muftah Ismail’s tone has changed after he was removed from the Ministry of Finance and he is on his own. He has come out as a critic of the government, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi is infamous, Nawaz and Shehbaz supporters are clear in the party, but Nawaz Sharif is not willing to return without a permanent suspension of his sentence, so he made Maryam his successor. Sent, the senior leadership of the party is not ready to accept Maryam’s leadership.

The country as a whole is currently under the grip of a serious crisis, the seriousness and understanding needed to deal with these crises is not visible in the ranks of the government, everyone believes that transparent elections are necessary for this. The new government came with a heavy public mandate and gave relief to the people who were sighing with difficult decisions, but what about the general elections, the government is afraid of holding elections in two provinces, the fear of defeat is written on the wall. Despite the fact that the Election Commission is openly supporting the PDM, but the PML-N is reluctant to enter the electoral arena, it seems that the PDM coalition government has the support of the establishment based on the claim of being neutral, but the people. Being with Imran Khan is no longer a secret, the results of the by-elections support that Imran Khan’s charm has completely captured the people, the election is now in 2023 or should be delayed further, but Imran in the electoral field. It is not up to the allies to stop Khan’s success. Imran Khan’s popularity is increasing instead of decreasing in spite of accusations and propaganda by Hadis, according to a latest survey of public opinion, he is still the number one leader in popularity, Mian Nawaz Sharif and Bilawal Bhutto are the same. Maryam Nawaz is on the second place in terms of popularity, but Maryam Nawaz seems to be making a home in the hearts of the people.

In the context of the general elections, national politics is seen to be divided into two factions. On the one hand, there is the government coalition, which includes around 14 parties. On the other hand, Imran Khan is alone. It has not happened, but sometimes it raises its head, which sometimes seems to scatter like the seeds of the praise of unity. There is a search for strong electables. If the opposition parties to the People’s Party are united on a single platform, it will not be easy for the People’s Party to win the election. The League is not ready to accommodate them, the People’s Party is looking for strong candidates in Punjab and its list of demands will come out as soon as the election schedule is announced, after which the government coalition may only keep Imran Khan out of power. If there are any left to keep, then there is unity among them to solve the country’s problems There will be a lack of unity, it is not a secret that government unity is also the result of Imran Khan’s fear, escaping from the election is also due to the same thinking, but escaping from the election is not possible because it is a constitutional requirement and the country The Supreme Court will not allow the constitution to be violated.