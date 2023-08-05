Imran Khan’s arrest is not political, the rest of the cases are yet to come: Maryam Aurangzeb

Pakistan’s Federal Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Maryam Aurangzeb, says that only the theft of Tosha Khana has been ‘caught’, the verdict on the case of foreign funding, cipher and 190 million pounds is yet to come.

Information Minister Maryam Aurangzeb said in a press conference in Islamabad on Saturday that ‘Imran Khan made every effort to escape from the law.’

He said that the arrest of Chairman PTI is not political. Addressing Imran Khan, Maryam Aurangzeb said that ‘the rest of the cases have come to you now.’

He said that the case was heard for 14 months in which Imran Khan appeared in the court for only three out of 40 appearances.

‘Despite so many appearances in the Tosha Khana case, Imran Khan continues to lie like he lied in the cipher, like he lied in foreign funding and like he lied in the £190 million case.’

Maryam Aurangzeb said that ‘whenever a question was asked to Imran Khan, he used to associate it with his popularity or election.’

He further said that ‘Imran Khan’s theft has nothing to do with the election.’

The Federal Minister of Information said that Imran Khan was not arrested by the government, but the court has sentenced him after completing all the legal processes.

