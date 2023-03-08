In the Tosha Khana criminal proceedings case, the Islamabad High Court suspended the arrest warrant of Imran Khan and ordered him to appear before the session court on March 13.

On the other hand, Additional Sessions Judge Zafar Iqbal of the District and Sessions Court of Islamabad ordered Imran Khan to appear in court on March 13. It is directed to be.

Earlier, Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Aamir Farooq heard the petition against Imran Khan’s non-bailable arrest warrant in the Tosha Khana criminal case.

Imran Khan’s lawyer took the stand that his client was summoned in the Tosha Khana case on February 28, on the same day Imran Khan was scheduled to appear in 3 other courts, Imran Khan failed to appear there on time, on which the warrant was issued. Based on these warrants, the police went to arrest Imran Khan.

Justice Amir Farooq inquired that what will happen if I cancel the warrants? The court is calling you only for indictment, the law has to take its course, how else can the court be called? After you appear, you can continue to take immunity after the indictment.

The Chief Justice of Islamabad High Court asked the lawyer of Imran Khan that you just tell us when Imran Khan will appear for the indictment? Can you take instructions from Imran Khan and inform us tomorrow? Imran Khan has to appear here on March 9. You can also go there.

Justice Amir Farooq remarked that tell me a date when the accused will appear for the crime? I write to the trial court that Imran Khan will come on such and such date.

The Chief Justice remarked that there was an incident yesterday too, but these security risks are for everyone, these risks are not only for you.

After consulting the PTI leadership, Imran Khan’s lawyers told the Supreme Court that within 4 weeks, Imran Khan will appear in the trial court.

Chief Justice inquired about Imran Khan’s lawyers that 4 weeks? Then my same 2 month thing was right, it is not a practical thing, it means Imran Khan is not appearing here the day after tomorrow? I thought that something would be done, the trial court would be told and then they would proceed with the advertisement.

Imran Khan’s lawyers said that he has an appearance here on March 9, so he cannot go there, on which the Chief Justice remarked that here we have kept your case at 3 pm, come here comfortably.

It should be noted that the lawyers of Tehreek-e-Insaf had filed a petition against Imran Khan’s non-bailable arrest warrant in the Tosha Khana criminal case in the Islamabad High Court.

In the petition filed by former Prime Minister Imran Khan, a position has been taken that the hearing on his petition should be held today, the non-bailable arrest warrant of the Sessions Court should be declared null and void.

It should be noted that last week the court issued a non-bailable arrest warrant for Imran Khan for non-appearance in the Tosha Khana criminal case.