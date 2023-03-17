LAHORE: The convoy of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former Prime Minister Imran Khan has reached the Lahore High Court while the court has also allowed his vehicle to enter the court premises.

According to the details, a 2-member bench of the Lahore High Court will hear the security bail applications of Imran Khan. A 2-member bench consisting of Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh and Justice Farooq Haider will hear the protective bail in 7 cases listed under the anti-terrorism provisions.

According to sources, the court has also allowed Imran Khan’s bullet-proof vehicle to enter the court premises, while anti-rights force has also been deployed outside the court in view of security. Sources say that after the two-member bench, Justice Tariq Saleem Shaikh will also hear the protective bail in two cases.