Home News Imran Khan’s convoy reached Lahore High Court
News

Imran Khan’s convoy reached Lahore High Court

by admin
Imran Khan’s convoy reached Lahore High Court

LAHORE: The convoy of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former Prime Minister Imran Khan has reached the Lahore High Court while the court has also allowed his vehicle to enter the court premises.
According to the details, a 2-member bench of the Lahore High Court will hear the security bail applications of Imran Khan. A 2-member bench consisting of Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh and Justice Farooq Haider will hear the protective bail in 7 cases listed under the anti-terrorism provisions.

According to sources, the court has also allowed Imran Khan’s bullet-proof vehicle to enter the court premises, while anti-rights force has also been deployed outside the court in view of security. Sources say that after the two-member bench, Justice Tariq Saleem Shaikh will also hear the protective bail in two cases.

See also  US media: Russia was sanctioned and isolated the CCP in an unprecedented manner in the world | Sanctions against Russia | International outcast | Isolate Russia

You may also like

Xi Jinping’s March 20 visit to Russia and...

Designer, the works of the Museum of the...

Drummond opened a new job opening with a...

Football: Palladino, the offside rule can be changed...

Bangladesh vs Ireland ODI series starts tomorrow

Crisis in the gastronomic sector of Cali

Europa League: the draw for the quarterfinals –...

Catholic Church continues day of confessions on the...

Political control for the Vías del Samán project

The Chemical Brothers on track with an unreleased...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy