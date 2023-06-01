Imran Khan’s denial of not having contact with President Arif Alvi

Chairman Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan denied not having contact with President Dr. Arif Alvi.

Web Desk: During an informal conversation in the Islamabad High Court, Imran Khan denied not having any contact with the President of the State Arif Alvi, the journalist asked Imran Khan whether he has any contact with the President of the State On which Imran Khan said that it is not true that I have no contact with Arif Alvi.

Imran Khan said that as far as I know, it was supposed to become a law after two days, at present there is no other option but elections and we have invited for negotiations for the sake of the country.

The former prime minister said that the government and the establishment are one and the same because the establishment is running the government.

He said that negotiations were going on with General Bajwa and he was also being told about the election, he started negotiations with him on the request of the Chief Justice.

Chairman PTI said that the way people are leaving the party, it is an attempt to blackmail them, but let them decide whether the country will run according to the constitution or will run on the strength of the stick, so far no public rally or Not intending to hold a rally.