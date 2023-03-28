Home News Imran Khan’s nephew Hasan Niazi was brought to Karachi
Hassan Niazi was taken into custody by the Karachi Police team from Lahore. File photo

Tuesday March 28, 2023, 3:34 PM

Karachi: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s nephew Hasan Niazi was brought to Karachi.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s nephew and focal person Hasan Niazi was taken into custody by the Karachi Police team from Lahore.

SI and 3 policemen were included in the 4-member team of Karachi Police, investigation officials say that Hasan Niazi will be produced before the court tomorrow after investigation.

It should be noted that a case has been registered against PTI leader Hasan Niazi in Karachi’s Jamshed Quarter police station, which includes the provisions of provocative speeches against him.

