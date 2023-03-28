Hassan Niazi was taken into custody by the Karachi Police team from Lahore. File photo
Tuesday March 28, 2023, 3:34 PM
Karachi: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s nephew Hasan Niazi was brought to Karachi.
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s nephew and focal person Hasan Niazi was taken into custody by the Karachi Police team from Lahore.
SI and 3 policemen were included in the 4-member team of Karachi Police, investigation officials say that Hasan Niazi will be produced before the court tomorrow after investigation.
It should be noted that a case has been registered against PTI leader Hasan Niazi in Karachi’s Jamshed Quarter police station, which includes the provisions of provocative speeches against him.
See also
It is feared that the FIA will arrest the petitioner, the court should declare the FIA’s summons notices null and void. lawyer