Imran Khan filed another petition before appearing in the courts of Islamabad and requested to appear in all subordinate courts of Islamabad High Court on video link.

Web Desk: Imran Khan’s lawyer, Faisal Chaudhary, advocate, in the petition filed in the Islamabad High Court, took a stand that Imran Khan faces security threats during his appearance in the courts, strict security should be provided for his appearance in the courts of Islamabad, in the courts. Presentation should be allowed through video link.

In the request, it was said that in all the cases of Islamabad, appearance on video link should be allowed, due to security reasons, court proceedings are also stalled due to personal appearance.

In the petition, Imran Khan also suggested that all the cases should be conducted in the judicial complex and said that the police should be ordered to provide full security during the court appearances, orders should also be given to provide security on the motorway highway.