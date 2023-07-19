Imran Khan’s “Tigers” continued to eat the rights of workers

Imran Khan :

Officials of Tehreek-e-Insaf’s Insaf Workers’ Union (CBA) came under the radar of investigative agencies for embezzling crores of rupees in workers’ funds and salaries. A case has been registered against union officials involved in a major FIA operation for massive corruption and misappropriation of workers’ funds in Port Qasim.

The preliminary investigation of the case in FIA Anti-Corruption and Crime Circle Karachi has revealed that the officials of Port Qasim Insaf Workers’ Union paid more than 20 crore rupees during the period 2011 to 2019. Amounts received. However, huge sums were not given to the workers. Similarly, crores of rupees were embezzled from the money collected in the welfare pool for the welfare of the workers under the union.

Documents obtained by Ummat have revealed that the FIA ​​has filed an anti-FIA case against officials of the Insaf Workers’ Union (CBA) Port Qasim for allegedly defrauding workers’ funds and salaries of crores of rupees. Corruption and Crime Circle Karachi started an investigation 2 years ago by registering Inquiry No. 31/2021.

Yesterday, after the evidence and evidence came out in the same inquiry, Inspector Amara Qureshi of FIA Anti-Corruption and Crime Circle along with other officers and officials in her team of Port Qasim Thirty (CBA) Workers Union established in Port Qasim Thirty. The office was raided and the relevant records were seized. During this operation, apart from the officials and related persons present there, the relevant officers of Port Qasim Authority were also questioned. Later, a formal investigation has been started by FIA team on this matter by registering case charge number 17/2023 under section 468/471/420/109.

According to the documents, this inquiry was started in the FIA ​​when the Insaf Workers Union Chairman Nimroz Khan, President Arif Jadoon and General Secretary Mehboob Khan gave a written request to the FIA ​​officials and other investigating agencies in which they alleged that they have been working at Port Qasim since 1981. At present, around 1751 workers are working at the various terminals of Port Qasim who unload the imported goods from the ships arriving at the port and load the goods exported from the country on the ships.

According to the petition, Hasan Badshah, former general secretary of Port Qasim (CBA) Insaf Workers Union, along with other union officials entered into agreements involving bad faith and personal interests with representatives of various shipping companies, which resulted in The Port Qasim Authority along with the workers suffered huge financial loss. While these people themselves got benefits of crores of rupees.

According to the text of the case, the application further stated that during the period of 2011 to 2019, during the tenure of these former officials of the Insaf Workers Union, under these agreements, more than 18.5 million tons of goods were shipped by the workers working at Port Qasim. unloaded and transferred to terminals for inland transportation. And loaded the goods from the terminal onto the ships. In return for which, in the name of the workers, they will receive about 279 million rupees from the shipping companies. Officials refused.

At the same time, it was also revealed that for 5 consecutive months in 2019, thousands of employees of all docks were not given salaries at all in terms of labor, nor any kind of fund or in terms of EOBI and other welfare and medical facilities. Incentives paid amounting to crores of rupees.

According to the documents, the investigation of oral and written materials during the inquiry of FIA revealed that during the said period, former General Secretary of Insaf Workers Union Hasan Badshah, former Deputy General Secretary Abdul Wahid, President Fazal Mehboob, Office Secretary Nadeem Shahid and Workers’ Union (CBA) Gul Badshah of Port Qasim received more than 2 billion 41 crore 16 lakh rupees in the common pool for labor from various shipping companies and cargo companies through various cheques. His signature is also on the receipt vouchers. However, in the meantime, these former workers’ union officials did not pay salaries to thousands of workers for several months, but also pocketed the funds collected in the common pool for the welfare of the dock workers of Port Qasim. went

According to the FIA ​​case, according to the evidence so far revealed in the investigation, these officials of the Insaf Workers’ Union have colluded with each other to collect more than Rs 10 crore. In the FIA ​​case, the former General Secretary of Insaf Workers Union Hasan Badshah, former Deputy General Secretary Abdul Wahid, President Fazal Mehboob, Office Secretary Nadeem Shahid and Gul Badshah of Workers Union (CBA) Port Qasim were the main accused in the FIA ​​case. Actions have been initiated for their arrest by naming the status. While in the light of the new records seized, the scope of the investigation has been widened to include other unions and government officials of Port Qasim involved in corruption and facilitation with them.

