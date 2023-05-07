Home » Imran Niazi’s defamation of Pakistan Army is highly condemnable, Prime Minister
Imran Niazi’s defamation of Pakistan Army is highly condemnable, Prime Minister

by admin
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif severely criticized the Chairman Tehreek-e-Insaf and said that Imran Niazi’s defamation and threats to the Pakistan Army and intelligence agencies is highly condemnable.
Web Desk: According to the details, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said in his statement on the social networking site Twitter that Imran Khan’s action is highly condemnable, accusing General Faisal Naseer without evidence is not allowed, nor is such an action allowed. will be tolerated.
Speaking to a private TV earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that Pakistan’s Parliament is the supreme institution and will continue to struggle for its supremacy. They are taking steps to get Pakistan out of its problems. The race took over.
The Prime Minister said that difficult decisions had to be taken to improve the economic situation, all the parties in the coalition government are concerned about solving the country’s problems, he had an important meeting with Mian Nawaz Sharif, he has taken strict measures to solve the problems of the people. said to
Shahbaz Sharif further said that steps will be taken to solve the problems of overseas Pakistanis, the visit to UK was successful, the meeting with King Charles was very good, he expressed good wishes for Pakistan.

