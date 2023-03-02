news-txt”>

(ANSA) – FOGGIA, MARCH 02 – There are 192 people suspected of having unduly received the basic income in the province of Foggia where the Guardia di Finanza discovered an alleged fraud worth one million and 200 thousand euros during checks in Manfredonia, San Severo, Lucera, Vieste, Rodi Garganico, Cagnano Varano and Carpino. Among the income recipients there are two families with people subjected to personal precautionary measures as they are believed to be affiliated with local crime, and two foreign citizens who had falsely declared that they were resident in Italy.



Other cases were discovered in a nursing home in Cerignola whose employees had asked to be paid illegally so as not to lose the requirements for obtaining citizenship income. More than 150 irregular positions emerged, however, from an inspection in Lucera where the military identified people who had received winnings from online games, even exceeding 100 thousand euros, failing to communicate so as not to lose state support.



Most of the resources resulting from the alleged frauds, or more than one million and 200 thousand euros, were recovered with some seizures. (HANDLE).

