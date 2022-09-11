MODENA In 2009 he killed his wife Giulia Galiotto in Sassuolo, in the Modena area, hitting her in the head with a stone and threw the woman’s body into the river Secchia, staging a suicide to hide the crime. Definitively sentenced to 19 years and four months in 2013, Marco Manzini, an electro-technical expert who is now 48, has been on parole since February, on probation for social services. The end of the sentence, set in 2028, was brought forward to 2025. The news was given by Rest of the Carlino of Modena.

The parents of Giulia Galiotto, who died at the age of thirty, learned of the granting of semi-liberty to Manzini from a letter from the man’s lawyers announcing that within the limits of his financial resources the man will pay them 600 euros a year in optics “of manifestation of Manzini’s desire to approach a hypothesis of criminal mediation”.

“That night – recalls Giulia Galiotto’s mother, Giovanna Ferrari – after killing my daughter, she called us making fun of us. Today who can guarantee us that this individual does not come looking for us? We discovered that he works indefinitely in a ‘ company: therefore justice continues to make fun of those who have suffered. We are not interested in money: what kills Giulia again is what someone dares to call justice “.