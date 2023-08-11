In 2019 Fratelli d’Italia wanted the minimum wage. And in the bill he denied the “negative effects on wages” that Meloni is now talking about – Il Fatto Quotidiano

August 2023: Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, in view of Friday’s meeting with the opposition parties on the minimum wage, reiterates that she is against the establishment of an hourly wage by law because “it would risk becoming a substitute and not an additional parameter, with the result of worsen the wages of many more workers than those to whom it […]

