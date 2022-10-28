Listen to the audio version of the article

Almost 16.1 million retirees in 2021, with a growth of 3.6% on the previous year, for a total expenditure of 313 billion. Which has risen by 1.7% compared to 2020. The latest survey by the Observatory on “Retirement benefits and beneficiaries of the Italian pension system” of the same Institute led by Pasquale Tridico. Performances which overall reached 22.7 million (+ 0.2%). 52% of the total number of pensioners is made up of women, but men receive 56% of pension income: the average amount of allowances received by pensioners is 27% lower than that of male holders (€ 16,501 compared to € 22,598). 47% of pensions are concentrated in the regions of Northern Italy, but the South holds the largest share of beneficiaries under the age of 55.

Inps spending up by 1.7% in 2021

As of December 31st, INPS provided 22,758,797 pension benefits: + 0.2% on 2020. Total expenditure reached 313 billion with a growth of 1.7% compared to 2020 for a total annual amount of 313,003 million. euros (+ 1.7% compared to 2020). The holders of pension benefits (16,098,748) increased by 3.6% compared to the previous year. And on average they are in possession of 1.4 pensions per person, even of different types: 68% receive only one benefit, while 32% receive two or more. In particular, 24% of the beneficiaries receive two benefits, 75% three and 1% four or more.

There are 3.7 million beneficiaries of welfare benefits

From the INPS monitoring it emerges that 78% of pensions are of the “IVS” type (invalidity, old age, survivors), while welfare treatments (civil invalidity, social allowances and pensions, war pensions) represent 19% of the total. The remaining portion of 3% is made up of indemnity services, consisting of Inail annuities. The largest group of pensioners is that of holders of old-age pensions: there are 11,263,961, of which 3,131,469 (28%) are also holders of other types of treatment. There are approximately one million pensioners with social security disability, 49% of whom accumulate pensions of different types. The beneficiaries of welfare benefits are approximately 3.7 million; 50% are also entitled to benefits other than welfare benefits: these are mainly recipients of accompanying allowances who also receive social security pensions.

The “pension gender gap”

Women represent the majority share of the total pensioners (52%), but men absorb 56% of the total pension income. The average amount of allowances received by pensioners is 27% lower than that of pensioners: € 16,501 against 22,598.

In the North the higher number of pensions but in the South the “younger” pensioners

From the analysis of the territorial distribution of treatments conducted by the INPS, it emerges that pensions and retirees are concentrated more in the northern regions, with a percentage of 47% in both cases. The average amounts of treatments are also higher in the North than in the rest of Italy: + 7.2% compared to the national average. In the South, on the other hand, there is the largest number of pensioners under the age of 55: 45.8% in the 40-54 age group, and, respectively, 44% and 40.1% in those 15-39. and 0-14 years.