Original title: In 2022, the results of Beijing’s investment promotion will add 5,794 projects to the warehouse

In 2022, there will be 5,794 new projects for investment promotion, with an estimated new investment of 1,055 billion yuan; 4,039 new landing projects, involving an investment of 835.7 billion yuan… The reporter learned from the 2023 Beijing Investment Promotion and “Two District “Investment Attraction Work Conference was informed that last year the city’s investment attraction has yielded fruitful results. At the beginning of this year, Shunyi, Daxing and other districts have already organized groups to “go out” to Germany, Japan and other places to investigate and attract investment.

According to Sun Yao, Secretary of the Party Leadership Group and Director of the Municipal Investment Promotion Service Center, throughout last year, the city had landed a total of 212 large domestic-funded projects worth more than 1 billion yuan and foreign-funded projects worth more than US$50 million, involving an amount of 684.8 billion yuan. Among them, there are 161 domestic-funded projects, involving an amount of 594 billion yuan, including CDB Infrastructure Construction Investment Fund Co., Ltd. with a registered capital of 30 billion yuan in Xicheng, China Mobile Investment Holdings Co., Ltd. with a registered capital of 20 billion yuan in Changping, and Shunyi with a registered capital 15 billion yuan MCC Great Wall Investment Co., Ltd. and other projects; 51 foreign-funded projects, involving an amount of 12.98 billion U.S. dollars, including Amazon (China) Investment Co., Ltd., which landed in Chaoyang and increased its capital by 2.4 billion U.S. dollars, and Jiku, which landed in Huairou with a registered capital of 1.06 billion U.S. dollars Xinneng (Beijing) Technology Co., Ltd., Beijing Sankuai Online Technology Co., Ltd., which landed in Haidian with a capital increase of US$910 million, and other projects.

In the process of promoting the implementation of major projects, various departments are also strengthening collaboration and linkage. Sun Yao revealed that the Municipal Planning and Natural Resources Committee actively coordinated and resolved the planning issues of major projects such as Meituan Headquarters R&D Center, iQiyi Headquarters, and Rolls-Royce Aircraft Maintenance Plant; the Municipal Banking and Insurance Regulatory Bureau, Beijing Securities Regulatory Bureau Respectively coordinate with the relevant national departments to speed up the approval progress of the projects of Mamfre Reinsurance Beijing Branch of Spain and the wholly-owned securities company of Standard Chartered Bank. At present, the two projects have obtained relevant approvals.

Entering 2023, the work of attracting investment in all districts of the city has been carried out in full swing, striving for a “good start”. In Daxing District, from January to February this year, various industrial territories and parks have organized 11 outbound investment promotion activities, and connected a number of high-quality projects. Recently, the Beijing China-Japan Innovation Cooperation Demonstration Zone in Daxing District organized a delegation to Tokyo, Japan, and held a special promotion meeting, which attracted the attention of hundreds of representatives of Japanese companies and institutions from the fields of digital economy, medicine and health, and environmental protection. .

“This year, Shunyi District has formed a professional team to go to Germany to investigate and attract investment, and will continue to visit other countries to attract high-quality projects to settle in Shunyi.” The relevant person in charge of the Shunyi District Investment Promotion Center introduced, focusing on aviation services, cross-border finance, and culture. Explore policy innovations in the seven areas of trade, business exhibitions, digital trade, medical care, and international delivery logistics. Up to now, Shunyi District has completed 90 key tasks for the construction of “two districts” and formed a policy of “tax-free, bonded and cross-border e-commerce” There are 15 “national first or first batch” pilot policies such as the connection pilot, two of which are unique to the whole country, three cases have been promoted to the whole country, and four cases have been promoted to the whole city.

(Editors in charge: Chi Mengrui, Bao Congying)

Share for more people to see