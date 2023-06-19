In 2022, Guyuan City “Directed Evaluation and Directed Use” Qualification Publicity for Senior Professional Title Review_Guyuan Municipal People’s Government

According to the spirit of the Human Resources and Social Security Department of the Autonomous Region’s “Letter on the Review Results of Some Series of “Oriented Evaluation and Oriented Use” in 2022″, after review by the relevant series of senior professional title review committees in the autonomous region, the city’s 2022 “double directional” senior professional title review has passed The list of 5 qualified personnel for professional and technical positions in 3 series will be announced.

The publicity period is from June 20, 2023 to June 27, 2023 (5 working days). During the publicity period, if you have any questions or clues, you can report to Guyuan City Human Resources and Social Security Bureau by calling, writing or visiting. The reporting hotline is: (0954) 2076783. The time for receiving calls and visiting reports is 8:30-11:30 am and 14:00-17:30 pm during the publicity period. In order to facilitate the investigation and verification of the reported issues, the whistleblower must provide specific reporting facts or clues, and leave his name, address, and phone number when reporting the issue. Guyuan Human Resources and Social Security Bureau will investigate and verify the reported issues and keep the whistleblower confidential. If the investigation of the reported problems is true and affects the evaluation of professional titles, the professional and technical qualifications of the reported person will be cancelled.

Guyuan Human Resources and Social Security Bureau

June 19, 2023

In 2022, part of the series “Targeted Evaluation, Targeted Use”

Professional title list

1. One senior engineer majoring in water conservancy engineering (the qualification period will be calculated from December 31, 2022)

Pengyang County Water Affairs Bureau Chen Shigui

2. 2 senior engineers majoring in construction engineering (the qualification period will be calculated from December 31, 2022)

Pengyang County Housing and Urban-Rural Construction Bureau Wang Junping

Li Zongqiang, Management Committee of Ningxia Xiji Industrial Park

3. Two senior engineers majoring in forestry and grassland engineering (the qualification period will be calculated from December 31, 2022)

(1) Forestry 1 person

People’s Government of Chengyang Township, Pengyang County Han Zhanliang

(2) Grass industry 1 person

Pengyang County Natural Resources Bureau Yang Yanjun

